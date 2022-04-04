Westminster-based priest named Bishop-Elect of Lodwar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 — Rev Fr John Mbinda, an Assistant Parish Priest in UK’s Catholic Archdiocese of Westminster, has been named the Bishop of Lodwar in an appointment announced by Vatican on Monday.

Fr. Mbinda’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome on 4th April 2022, at 12-noon Rome time and 1.00 p.m. Kenyan time.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, His Excellency Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) communicating the same.

“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Father John Mbinda, C.S.Sp. as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar. The Bishop-elect belongs to the Congregation of the Holy Ghost Fathers (Spiritans),” the Nuncio’s letter announcing the appointment by Pope Francis read in part.

Until his appointment, Bishop-elect Mbinda was working as Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Parish, and currently assisting, at St. Edward Parish in Chiswick, Catholic Archdiocese of Westminster Archdiocese in the United Kingdom, a position he held from 1st April 2022.

He was born on 5th May 1973 in Kanzalu Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Machakos.

He joined the Congregation in 1993 at Spiritan Missionary Seminary in Arusha, Tanzania, then Novitiate in 1996 after which he took his first religious vows in 1997 in Magamba, Lushoto – Tanzania. Bishop-elect Mbinda proceeded to study theology at Tangaza University College in 1997.

After taking his final vows, he was ordained deacon in 2001 and a priest on 18th May 2002. As a new priest, he was posted to Kositei Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru where he worked among the Pokot people for seven years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He then left for Ireland to pursue his Masters Degree in Development Studies. Upon returning back to Kenya in 2009, he was appointed Parish Priest of St. Austin’s Parish in the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi where he served for six years.

He was elected the Provincial Superior of the Spiritans for Kenya and South Sudan in January 2015 where he served for two terms until January 2021.

He then left for UK where he also ministered at St. Chad RC Church in South Norwood, Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark from September 2021 to 31st March 2022.