We need sanitizers to disinfect our toxic mouths,’ Archbishop Muheria says of politicians

OTHAYA, Kenya Apr 30 – Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called for the invention of a ‘special mouth sanitizer’ to contain political leaders who engage in toxic remarks polarising the country, particularly during the electioneering period.

Speaking during the final mass in honour of former President, the Late Mwai Kibaki, Muheria said the country will need to adopt drastic measures to end hate speech.

“We need a special sanitizer to disinfect our toxic mouths. Not our hands but our mouths. COVID is on its way out but there is a new mouth covid. Let’s get the toothpaste sanitizer,” he stated Saturday at the state funeral in Othaya.

Kibaki died on Friday aged 90 in what the family attributed to sickness and old-age complications.

The cleric called on political leaders to emulate Kibaki and preach peace and shun utterances that may plunge the country into violence and chaos ahead of the August election.

“He never said a remark against his competitor. He always joked but he was respectful,” Muheria stated.

He reminded leaders that they have a national responsibility to protect the nation and deliver services to citizens.

Muheria said the Church will endeavor to provide a guiding light to politicians and Kenyans in general, ahead of the General Elections.