Igathe announced that he was the designated Azimio candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat./FILE

Kenya

Wanyonyi to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s contest after State house deal

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe in the Nairobi Governor’s contest after a deal brokered in Statehouse.

The joint Azimio ticket for the Nairobi Governor’s seat had stirred tension in the camp, necessitating President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Azimio Council Chairman to intervene, by summoning Governor candidates in Jubilee and ODM to statehouse on Thursday evening.

After consultations which lasted hours including aspirants Richard Ngatia and business woman Ann Kagure, it was agreed that Jubilee’s Igathe will be the Azimio Governor candidate for Nairobi, to be deputized by ODM’s Wanyonyi.

Speaking to Citizen TV after the meeting Igathe announced that he was the designated Azimio candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

“I have reached out to all the major Azimio candidates who have been running for the gubernatorial seat Ngatia, Kagure and Wanyonyi. I am pleased to tell you that verbally they have already confirmed to me that they will be supporting my candidature,” stated Igathe.

The deal came even as Wanyonyi on Wednesday insisted that his race to City Hall is unstoppable, and that he wouldn’t step down for anyone.

Mulembe leaders had also opposed any arrangement that would see Wanyonyi shelve his bid, arguing that they are the majority in the city.

In the deal also, Wiper is set to be handed the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, with former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Philiph Kaloki being fronted as a possible candidate.

Also reported to have been agreed on in the meeting is that  each of the Azimio constituent parties field their candidates in the positions of  Senator and Woman Representative. 

