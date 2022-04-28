Connect with us

Wanyonyi who is a second term MP is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party/FILE/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanyonyi to defend Westlands MP seat on an ODM ticket

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi will be on the ballot on the August 9 elections as he seeks a third term as a legislator for the constituency.

Wanyonyi announced on his twitter account his next political move was to serve as a lawmaker having failed to clinch the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance gubernatorial ticket for Nairobi.

He  was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate but was forced to drop his bid after consensus talks within Azimio that saw Jubilee’s candidate Polycarp Igathe awarded the ticket.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. I look forward to serving the people of Westlands for the third term,” he stated.

The Westlands MP had left people guessing over his next political move days after the Azimio coalition announced the Nairobi line up that left him dejected.

It was unclear on whether he would honor the request of the Azimio coalition to seek the constituency seat for a third term.

His statement affirmed his loyalty to the Orange Democractic  Movement and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance a day after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Johnson Sakaja said he will be closely working with Tim Wanyonyi to clinch the top seat in the county.

Sakaja while receiving his nomination ticket to vie for the governor’s seat revealed the details saying their teams are working together.

“We agreed we are going to find a way to work together because what’s important is finding a vision for this city. The details will come out in due course, but our teams are working together that one I can say,” said Sakaja at UDA’s party headquarters.

Soon after the announcement, a dejected Wanyonyi met with Sakaja raising speculation about his next move.

No further details of the meeting were divulged from both parties after the meeting.

“Tim Wanyonyi is a friend mine, we have worked with him closely in the National Assembly. When we met with him, he acknowledged he was my closest competitor. When we met he acknowledged from his own polling that he was my closest competitor and was behind me by close to 8 percent. He had aimed his guns at sorting me out,”Sakaja stated.

“I sympathized with what happened to him that he was replaced with somebody else who had just come in,”he added.

Earlier on, it had been reported that Wanyonyi was to deputize Igathe after a deal brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Statehouse Thursday evening.

In a quick rejoinder during an address to journalists, Wanyonyi said he would respect the party’s decision on who to get the ticket, but said he will not agree to deputize Igathe.

