Wanyonyi meets with Sakaa after Azimio ‘betrayal’

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – What is Tim Wanyonyi up to?

That’s the big question that many are pondering on after his Nairobi gubernatorial bid was thrown into disarray on Friday following the decision by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya to endorse Polycarp Igathe who will now fly the Governor’s flag in August.

In the lineup that was revealed by the former Prime Minister, Igathe is to be deputized by Professor Philip Kaloki.

Soon after the announcement, a dejected Wanyonyi met with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja raising speculation about his next move.

No further details of the meeting were divulged from both parties after the meeting.

Odinga had announced that Wanyonyi is to defend his Westlands seat but it still remains unclear if he will toe the line or choose to go another route.

“Sio Mimi, Ni Sisi #LetsMakeNairobiWork #Khulialala,” Sakaja tweeted a photo of himself and Wanyonyi with the duo seen to be enjoying themselves.

While Odinga was unveiling the Nairobi team at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Wanyonyi was seen leaving the venue accompanied by his supporters, without uttering a word.

A close aide to Wanyonyi who spoke to Capital News revealed that Wanyonyi feels betrayed especially after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party had endorsed his candidature for the Nairobi gubernatorial race in October, 2021.

Before the unveiling of the Nairobi lineup, Wanyonyi during a press briefing had dismissed an offer to deputize Igathe in the Azimio joint ticket for the Nairobi race.

He insisted that he was vying for the gubernatorial seat and therefore he is not open to take up any other position in the contest.

“I am in the Nairobi race, I am not going to deputize anyone,” Wanyonyi said.

In the lineup, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna will vie for Senate seat while Esther Passaris will defend her Woman Representative seat.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure who left before the announcement said she will be vying as an independent candidate.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia also shelved his ambitions, and was appointed the President’s special envoy for Trade.

So will Wanyonyi team up with Sakaja or will he run as an independent? Only time will tell.