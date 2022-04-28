Wanyonyi endorses Igathe’s gubernatorial bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Azimio Coalition candidate for the Nairobi’s Governor’s race Polycarp Igathe on Friday met with Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi.

Wanyonyi was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate but was forced to drop his bid after consensus talks within Azimio that saw Jubilee’s candidate Igathe awarded the ticket.

In the pictures posted on twitter, Igathe and Wanyonyi are seen exchanging caps as a sign of support which will see the latter support the Azimio candidate.

“A courtesy call from the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe. Asante,” said Wanyonyi.

Igathe was accompanied by Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan, Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, Sports Enthusiast Tom Alila.

Wanyonyi had declared on Friday that he will be on the ballot on the August 9 elections as he seeks a third term as a legislator for the constituency.

Wanyonyi announced on his twitter account his next political move was to serve as a lawmaker having failed to clinch the Azimio gubernatorial ticket for Nairobi.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. I look forward to serving the people of Westlands for the third term,” he stated.

This unfolding recanting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Johnson Sakaja statement that he will be closely working with Wanyonyi to clinch the top seat in the county.

Sakaja while receiving his nomination ticket to vie for the governor’s seat revealed the details saying their teams are working together.

“We agreed we are going to find a way to work together because what’s important is finding a vision for this city. The details will come out in due course, but our teams are working together that one I can say,” said Sakaja at UDA’s party headquarters.

Speculation was rife that Wanyonyi and Sakaja were hatching a plot to work together as they were seen together on social media exchanging pleasantries the day where Wanyonyi dropped his bid in favour of Igathe.

“Tim Wanyonyi is a friend mine, we have worked with him closely in the National Assembly. When we met with him, he acknowledged he was my closest competitor. When we met he acknowledged from his own polling that he was my closest competitor and was behind me by close to 8 percent. He had aimed his guns at sorting me out,” Sakaja stated.

“I sympathized with what happened to him that he was replaced with somebody else who had just come in,” he added.