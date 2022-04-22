Wanyonyi dismisses offer to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has dismissed an offer to deputize Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe in the Azimio joint ticket for the Nairobi race in the August 9 election.

Wanyonyi insisted that he was vying for the gubernatorial seat and therefore he is not open to take up any other position in the contest.

According to sources, the Westlands MP was requested to deputize Igathe in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

This was agreed upon after hours of consultations among the Azimio -One Kenya Alliance leaders on at State House.