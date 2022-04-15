Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

County News

Wanjigi calls on the government to reduce fuel taxation

Published

MERU, Kenya Apr 15 – Safina Presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi has called on the government to reduce taxation on fuel in order to reduce its price and make it affordable to Kenyans.

Speaking in Meru during a tour to meet the party candidates and coordinators, Wanjigi said a reduction of the taxes would translate to a reduction in prices even if fuel subsidies by the government were scrapped.

“Subsidies have not worked anywhere else in the world and will not work for Kenya either. The only option that the government is left with is to reduce the fuel tax which stands at 53 percent at least by half and Kenyans will be able to breathe,” he said,

The party leader said increment in fuel prices was tantamount to increasing the prices of crucial commodities including food and this makes many Kenyans suffer.

“It is saddening to learn that the number of families who are sleeping hungry is increasing day in and day out and this will leave us at the crossroads if the issue of fuel crisis is not addressed,” said Wanjigi.

“I want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government that at the moment, Kenyans don’t want stories. They have had the same for the last nine years and what they want is affordable fuel which will translate to low food prices,” he said.

He said the government should stop blaming the private sector for the increased fuel prices as well as its shortage but go back to the drawing board and come up with a lasting solution to the prevailing economic crisis.

Wanjigi said he will soon be unleashing his countrywide presidential campaigns with the sole purpose of saving Kenyans from the prevailing economic crisis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I have been very clear to our people and supporters and I am reiterating that let nobody have any doubt that we will be on the ballot come August 9, 2022.

“We are fearless in our quest and we have fearless soldiers all over the country. We are not going backward on this. No retreat no surrender,” said Mr. Wanjigi.

He added, “We know where Kenyans are, what they are feeling and I am one of them and feeling the pain they are feeling. I am therefore offering myself as their saviour.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya is broke and requires urgent interventions – Wanjigi

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 4 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now claims that the country is broke and requires urgent intervention to cushion Kenyans from the crisis it...

April 4, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Appellate court suspends 4-month jail term handed to Kinoti for contempt

Kinoti had been handed the sentence in November 2021 after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to hand back firearms...

April 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi to be endorsed presidential candidate for Safina Party on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- At least 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the Safina Party National Delegates Convention Monday as the Paul Muite-led party...

March 20, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9...

March 15, 2022

Kenya

Wanjigi detained at the DCI after presenting himself over illegal firearms possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Tuesday detained at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over illegal firearms in...

March 1, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi cuts links with Raila after he was locked out of ODM NDC

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Saturday roughed up and barred from attending the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC) which was...

February 27, 2022

Kenya

What next for Wanjigi after ODM endorses Raila as presidential flag-bearer?

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s hopes of becoming the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party presidential flag bearer were dashed on Friday...

February 25, 2022

Kenya

Wanjigi should follow protocol in addressing complaints, Mbadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The push and pull between businessman Jimi Wanjigi and the Orange Democratic Movement party continued on Tuesday after the...

February 22, 2022