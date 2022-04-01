Presidential Archives
VIDEO: The day Moi boarded a lorry after his limo got stuck in mud
President Daniel arap Moi and his entourage hitch a ride with a tipper lorry after heavy rains forced his chopper to land kilometers away from where his official convoy was also marooned by the bad weather in Ntonyiri, Meru, in November 1997.
