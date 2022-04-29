(VIDEO) Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

Popular
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Catholic Clergy presiding over the State Funeral Service of Former President Mwai Kibaki has warned that no politics...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday led visiting Heads of State Salva Kiir, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral Service has kicked off at the Nyayo Stadium as his body arrived at the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Nyayo stadium ahead of the funeral service of his predecessor the late...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The family of former President Mwai Kibaki has arrived for the State Funeral service at the Nyayo stadium. Speaker...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Security has been beefed up in Marsabit after at least five people including a Chief and Assistant Chief were...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 29 – The cortege having former President Mwai Kibaki’s body departed from the Lee Funeral Home where it proceeded to State...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya April 29 – Queen Elizabeth II has mourned former President the late Mwai Kibaki eulogizing him as “a great statesman”. In her...