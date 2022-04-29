Connect with us

Kenya

(VIDEO) Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Kenya

No politics at Kibaki funeral service, leaders warned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Catholic Clergy presiding over the State Funeral Service of Former President Mwai Kibaki has warned that no politics...

52 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta pays last respects to Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday led visiting Heads of State Salva Kiir, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work...

1 hour ago

Kenya

State Funeral Service kicks off as Kibaki’s body arrives at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral Service has kicked off at the Nyayo Stadium as his body arrived at the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta At Nyayo Stadium to receive Kibaki’s body

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Nyayo stadium ahead of the funeral service of his predecessor the late...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Various leaders present at Nyayo Stadium for Kibaki funeral service

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The family of former President Mwai Kibaki has arrived for the State Funeral service at the Nyayo stadium. Speaker...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Security beefed up in Marsabit after Chief and Assistant Chief killed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Security has been beefed up in Marsabit after at least five people including a Chief and Assistant Chief were...

3 hours ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Kibaki procession from Lee Funeral Home, State House, Nyayo Stadium

Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 29 – The cortege having former President Mwai Kibaki’s body departed from the Lee Funeral Home where it proceeded to State...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Queen Elizabeth Mourns Kibaki as a great Statesman

NAIROBI, Kenya April 29 – Queen Elizabeth II has mourned former President the late Mwai Kibaki eulogizing him as “a great statesman”.  In her...

4 hours ago