Africa

US offers $5 million bounty for information on key Al-Shabaab leader

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 11- The United States government has issued a bounty of up to USD 5 million for information on Mahad Karate, alias Abdirahman Mohamed Warsame, a high-ranking member of Amniyat, Al-Shabab’s intelligence and security wing.

Karate serves as Al-Shabaab’s shadow deputy leader according to the reward notice issued by the State Department Rewards for Justice Program.

“Karate has some command responsibility over the Amniyat, al-Shabaab’s intelligence and security wing, as well as the group’s finances,” The US State Department Rewards for Justice said.

The Amniyat plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya and other countries in the region, and provides logistical support for al-Shabaab’s terrorist activities.

The Amniyat was responsible for an attack on the Garissa University College on April 2015 which left at least 140 people dead, mostly students.

“On April 10, 2015, the U.S. Department of State designated Karate as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended. As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property, and interests in property, of Karate that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Karate,” the State department said.

It warned that it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda linked terror outfit.

Last month on March 20, US issued a bounty of a similar amount for information on the whereabouts of Jehad Serwan Mostafa, alias Ahmed Gurey, believed be a high-ranking member of the Somalia-based militant group.

The US State Department Rewards for Justice said in a statement that Mostafa, a U.S. citizen and former resident of California, has held leadership positions with the Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group responsible for attacks in East African countries including Kenya and Somalia.

The US government said that Mostafa, 41 who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List, lived and graduated from college in San Diego, California, before moving to Somalia in 2005.

It is believed he participated in attacks against Ethiopian forces before joining al-Shabaab in approximately 2008.

