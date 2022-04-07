Big 4 agenda allocated Sh146 billion

NAIROBI, Kenya April 7-The National Treasury has proposed the allocation of Sh146.8 billion to support the implementation of the projects and programmes under the Big 4 agenda.

In his address to the National Assembly when he presented the 2022/2023 Budget highlights, Yatani noted that supporting economic recovery and the realization of the Big 4 Agenda is one of the Government’s priorities for 2022.

He had earlier stated that the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the realization of the Big 4 agenda.

The government prioritized the implementation of President Kenyatta’s legacy projects as part of the economic recovery plan, including maintaining the economic stimulus programme to cushion vulnerable citizens and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Big 4’ Agenda, including food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable healthcare are noteworthy and needs to be up-scaled with the aim of absorbing more of the youth.

“The completion of Nairobi to Naivasha SGR line; construction of 4,795 km of new roads; maintenance of 110,625 km of roads; completion of second Container Terminal at the Port of Mombasa; completion of Lamu and Kisumu Ports will create employment,” Yatani stated.