President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga attended separate National Delegates Conventions for their ODM and Jubilee parties on February 26, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru to chair first Azimio Council meeting amid escalating discord

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday morning scheduled to chair the first Azimio Council meeting – the coalition’s top organ.

The Head of State is the Chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council.

The Azimio Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is also expected to attend the meeting.

Other council members who will be in attendance include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua,  KANU chairman Gideon Moi, NARC leader, Charity Ngilu, DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege among others.

During the meeting, the council is expected to address certain key thorny issues among them the simmering tension that is threatening to split the outfit down the middle.

The issue of Odinga’s running mate is likely to dominate the agenda of the meeting.

Kalonzo and Chama Cha Maendeleo Party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have since expressed interest for the position while Karua has been fronted by a section of members within the coalition.

The Nairobi County political lineup ahead of the August polls is also expected to be discussed notably after some members who are eyeing various seats in the County raised concerns of being shortchanged.

The entry of corporate captain Polycarp Igathe in the Nairobi gubernatorial race has sparked suspicion and mistrust among the coalition.

The Council is expected to unveil the candidate who will fly the coalition’s flag in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Consensus talks to push Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Tim Wanyonyi to shelve his ambitions in favour of Jubilee’s Igathe on Wednesday failed.  

Wanyonyi said he is still determined to go to the August 9 ballot and has urged the ODM party to hand him the ticket since he is the sole candidate.

Other aspirants including Jubilee’s Richard Nagatia and Agnes Kagure have also raised concerns.

The Azimio-One Kenya was officially registered as a coalition on April 13, 2022 and Uhuru was gazetted as the Chairman of the outfit.

The coalition brings together 26 aflliate parties.

