Uhuru mourns Kibaki in emotional military parade

President Uhuru mourns his predecessor President Kibaki in emotional military parade as statehouse flags are lowered to half mast.
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – A National Funeral Steering Committee has been formed to make funeral arrangements for former President Mwai Kibaki. According to...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation for more than a decade, has died, his...
Kenya
NYERI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga has formed a six-member committee to help in organizing the burial of former president Mwai...
Kenya
VIHIGA, Kenya, Apr 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled his campaign in Vihiga County so as to pay tribute to former President...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua says the late former President Mwai Kibaki taught her to be open minded. Karua spoke...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Security has been heightened at Lee Funeral Home as leaders’ troop in for the body viewing of the retired...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22- A litany of condolences have been poured for retired president the late Mwai Kibaki following his demise on Friday, following...
Kenya
Nairobi (AFP), Mar 22 – Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, who has died at the age of 90, led East Africa’s economic powerhouse for...