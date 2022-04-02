Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta pictured here during a national prayer service on March 20, 2020 also attended by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga/PSCU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru joins Ruto, Raila in sending best wishes to Muslims ahead of Ramadhan

President Kenyatta reminded the Muslim faithful to remember the country in prayer especially as the nation heads to polls in August.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — President Uhuru Kenyatta along with other national leaders have sent their well-wishing messages as Muslims get ready for to mark the month Ramadhan during which adherents observe fasting.

“This is a month to refocus on Allah, purify the soul, strengthen family ties and take care of the less fortunate,” the Head of State said in a statement released by State House.

“The true Spirit of Ramadan is an important time that paves way for thoughtful reflection, fasting and devotion,” the statement added.

He reminded the Muslim faithful to remember the country in prayer especially as the nation heads to polls in August.

“That peace and unity will prevail upon our beloved country may Allah accept your prayers,” the statement further read.

Deputy President William Ruto also sent his well-wishes in a recorded Ramadhan message released via his twitter handle on Friday, urging the Muslims to pray for the country and families for a safe and peaceful election period.

He also urged them to pray for all Kenyans affected by the drought situation and those living in regions that face insecurity.

“My family and I wish all Muslims in Kenya Saum Maqbul and Ramadan Kareem during this fasting season of Ramadhan. We pray to God for peace, love, cooperation and goodwill among all Kenyans as we fulfill this sacred duty,” the Deputy President said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that Kenyans should continue to maintain peace and unity particularly asking Muslims to embrace the teachings of the Quran on peace.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Oding also shared his Ramadhan message to the Muslims in Kenya.

“To our Kenyan Muslim Brothers and Sisters, as you commence the holy month of Ramadhan, it is my prayer and wish that you use part of your prayers and supplications to pray for the globe to heal from personal loss, health, economic and all other ravages occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He too encouraged Kenyans to live in harmony before and during the upcoming polls.

Raila added that his ideal vision for Kenya is that of a nation that is diverse but united for the common good of all its citizens.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to disqualify aspirants found culpable of instigating attack on Raila: Ruto

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

40 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mandago condemn attack on Raila in Uasin Gishu

The leaders appealed for probe while defending unhindered campaigns in all parts of the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

59 mins ago

BBI

Mudavadi dismisses critics faulting his call for BBI audit, says he had reservations

Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi condemns attack on Raila in Uasin Gishu, orders probe

While condemning the incident, Matiangi termed it regrettable and sad pointing out that it is a reminder of the ugly face of violent political...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila attacked in Uasin Gishu, chopper and vehicles stoned

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu Friday, raising fears of the return of political...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila-allied parties join newly registered Azimio Party, fate of ‘anchor parties’ unclear

Disgruntlement had started brewing within the movement when it emerged that political parties were reading from different scripts on the contents of the political...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Win for Kalonzo as Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya coalition party is registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally managed to have his way of having Azimio la Umoja One Kenya as...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From Nine New Envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from nine envoys recently posted to Kenya. The...

20 hours ago