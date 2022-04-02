Uhuru joins Ruto, Raila in sending best wishes to Muslims ahead of Ramadhan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — President Uhuru Kenyatta along with other national leaders have sent their well-wishing messages as Muslims get ready for to mark the month Ramadhan during which adherents observe fasting.

“This is a month to refocus on Allah, purify the soul, strengthen family ties and take care of the less fortunate,” the Head of State said in a statement released by State House.

“The true Spirit of Ramadan is an important time that paves way for thoughtful reflection, fasting and devotion,” the statement added.

He reminded the Muslim faithful to remember the country in prayer especially as the nation heads to polls in August.

“That peace and unity will prevail upon our beloved country may Allah accept your prayers,” the statement further read.

Deputy President William Ruto also sent his well-wishes in a recorded Ramadhan message released via his twitter handle on Friday, urging the Muslims to pray for the country and families for a safe and peaceful election period.

He also urged them to pray for all Kenyans affected by the drought situation and those living in regions that face insecurity.

“My family and I wish all Muslims in Kenya Saum Maqbul and Ramadan Kareem during this fasting season of Ramadhan. We pray to God for peace, love, cooperation and goodwill among all Kenyans as we fulfill this sacred duty,” the Deputy President said.

He added that Kenyans should continue to maintain peace and unity particularly asking Muslims to embrace the teachings of the Quran on peace.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Oding also shared his Ramadhan message to the Muslims in Kenya.

“To our Kenyan Muslim Brothers and Sisters, as you commence the holy month of Ramadhan, it is my prayer and wish that you use part of your prayers and supplications to pray for the globe to heal from personal loss, health, economic and all other ravages occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He too encouraged Kenyans to live in harmony before and during the upcoming polls.

Raila added that his ideal vision for Kenya is that of a nation that is diverse but united for the common good of all its citizens.