Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The size of the President's entourage raised eyebrows with those present at the church indicating his delegation consisted well over twenty State officials/PSCU

County News

Uhuru, 7 ministers in Nairobi’s Pipeline for a church service at AIC

The President’s agenda at the service was not immediately known even as the size of his entourage raised eyebrows.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 — President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Nairobi’s Pipeline area on Sunday for a church service at the African Inland Church (AIC) located off Outer Ring Road.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by a host of Cabinet Secretary including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Prof George Magoha (Education), Monica Juma (Energy) Faridah Karoney (Lands), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Eugene Wamalwa (Defence).

The size of the President’s entourage raised eyebrows with those present at the church indicating his delegation consisted well over twenty State officials.

It later emerged President Kenyatta was invited to launch the AIC Pipeline Church Education Complex, an institution which according to State House has a student population of 800, and which upon completion will have capacity of 1,400 students.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Court Annexed Mediation

Kericho Law Courts join 23 other stations in nationwide roll out of Court Annexed Mediation

Launching the programme, Kericho Presiding Judge Justice Asenath Ongeri, said the mediation program is expected to aid speedy resolution of disputes and reduce the...

37 mins ago

County News

Motorists in Murang’a spend hours in queues as fuel shortage bites

The fuel shortage that is also being experienced in several other parts of the country has been attributed to low amounts of fuel imported...

45 mins ago

County News

Homa Bay sand transporters protest ‘harassment’ by police, revenue officials

The transporters held a protest over the issue on Friday accusing the officials of extortion and harassment claiming that the trend was threatening to...

59 mins ago

County News

Driving Schools Association urges restoration of NTSA portal as queries pile up

Services that have been halted by NTSA are; licensing of driving schools, renewal of driving school licenses, licensing of driving school instructors and renewal...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muslims ready to commence first Ramadhan free of COVID restrictions

This year’s Ramadhan will be the first without any curbs since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee wants Ruto held accountable for attack on Raila’s chopper

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Khadhi’s office says Ramadhan to commence on Sunday

The Chief Kadhi's Office made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman,...

22 hours ago

BBI

We will revive BBI, Supreme Court verdict was ‘friendly’ : Jubilee

Tellingly, Kioni stated that plans are underway to revive before the August polls through a parliamentary initiative and later by popular initiative after the...

22 hours ago