UDM gives Gumbo direct nomination ticket for Siaya gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – It is now apparent that Nicholas Gumbo will battle it out with Siaya Senator James Orengo in the August 9th gubernatorial race.

This is after United Democratic Movement (UDM) issued Gumbo and his running mate Charles Owino the party’s direct ticket to face off with Orengo.

There had been claims that there were external forces pushing the duo from being issued with the nomination ticket.

It was alleged that a meeting between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Gumbo and Owino in Kitui had managed to broker a deal for them to shelve their ambitions.

“We are thankful for those who have stood with us including my wife and hundreds of supporters. They were very afraid because last week they were rumors from our opponents that we were denied ticket and we will not be on the ballot,” said Gumbo.

Gumbo received the ticket hours after the ODM party issued the same to Orengo after wide consensus.

The uphill task for the Former Rarieda MP is to gain victory for the most coveted seat against ODM, a political outfit that has entrenched its support in region for decades.

Siaya county is the home county for ODM leader Raila Odinga with it being almost accurate that anyone who clinches the party ticket has a high probability of winning the seat.

“As we conduct campaigns let’s do it in peace and our main goal since Siaya is the home county of Odinga,those who will turn out to vote will do that for Odinga,” Gumbo stated.

“If Orengo will convince the masses then I wish him all the best. But you know that Orengo has been a Senator for more than 30 years, what he should do now is to tells us what he has done in those years,” he added.

Gumbo warned his opponents against using propaganda to campaign against him saying it’s a futile exercise.

“Senator Orengo is like our father, we don’t want to engage with him by throwing insults. There is no day we will tell our hundreds of our supporters any sort of propaganda against a candidate. We are all in Azimio umbrella, it’s a friendly match,” Gumbo stated.

Former police spokesperson Owino noted that they will deliver development to the people of Siaya County who have for a long time decried of poor leadership.

“I feel sorry for Orengo,he has worked well as an agitator and done quite well on the docket.It would have been better if he retired politics with a good name than be defeated in the August polls,” Owino stated.

Owino painted his political rival Orengo as a man out of touch with the development agenda in the county saying he is well suited for Legislative matters.

“He will be denied victory not because he is not loved but because he is battling out for something that he is not well cut out for. The move to give him the ticket is suicidal,” Owino mentioned.