February 15, 2022 | UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Antony Mwaura speaks to the press at Simba Lodge in Naivasha/FILE

PARTY PRIMARIES

UDA to hold aspirants meetings on Wednesday ahead of party primaries

In a notice posted on its twitter handle, the Party said the meeting will be presided over by County Returning Officers appointed by the National Elections Board (NEB).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is set to conduct an aspirants meeting in 34 Counties on Wednesday.

In a notice posted on its twitter handle, the Party said the meeting will be presided over by County Returning Officers appointed by the National Elections Board (NEB).

The officers will brief the participating aspirants of the upcoming party nominations.

“The UDA National Elections Board hereby notifies all aspirants who are participating in UDA nominations exercise of an aspirants meeting scheduled to be held on 6th April 2022 at 9:00 at the IEBC county tallying Centre,” UDA NEB Chairperson Anthony Mwaura stated.  

Counties where the meetings will take place include, Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Kiambu.

Others are Kisii, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Kajiadi, Murang’a, Transzoia, West Pokot, Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira and Turkana.

The meetings will also take place in Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Uasin Gishu Counties.

The party will hold its primaries from April 9 to 16.

On Monday, UDA said it had invited applications for presiding officers and polling clerks who will manage party primaries.

Party’s NEB announced it intended to hire 128 presiding officers and 100,000 polling clerks.

Mwaura told news reporters the party had received clearance from the Ministry of Education to use gazetted primary schools as polling centres for purposes of the primaries.

Mwaura said all is set for the nominations process, assuring that the exercise will be seamless.

“All the nomination materials have been procured and some of these materials are being distributed to various counties,” Mwaura stated.

The elections board will also recruit 47 returning officers for the exercise.

According to the board, the party will conduct nominations in 12 counties in regard to Governor’s seat, 19 counties for Senate and 27 counties to nominate women representative candidates.

A total of 128 constituencies will hold nominations for MPs seats while 892 wards will nominate candidates for ward representatives.

The board also cautioned aspirants against sponsoring violence, saying those found culpable will be disqualified immediately.

