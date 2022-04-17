UDA to conduct repeat nominations in select areas on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct repeat nomination exercises in selected areas on Tuesday.

According to the Party’s National Elections Board (NEB), repeat elections for parliamentary aspirants will be held in Nakuru Town West and Rongai Constituencies in Nakuru County, Mt Elgon in Bungoma, Turkana East & Turkana West in Turkana, as well as Moiben in Uasin Gishu.

The board’s chairman Antony Mwaura further stated that repeat polls shall be conducted for MCA aspirants in Biashara Ward in Nakuru Town East Constituency, all wards in Bumula, Mt. Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Likuyani, Turkana East and Turkana Central constituencies.

He indicated Mahiga and Endarasha Ward in Nyeri Town Constituency shall also see a repeat of the exercise, alongside Kibiricha, Kisima, Ruiri/Rwarera, Ntima East, Nyaki East, Nyaki West, Akirang’ondu, Mwanganthia, Abothoguchi, West, Nkomo, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abogeta West and Akachiu wards in in Meru County.

He encouraged all aspirants to “maintain peace and ensure that the nominations are conducted in an environment that is conducive to the values and principles enunciated by the UDA Party Constitution.”

He explained that successful candidates will be presented with the final nomination certificates from April 23 to April 25.