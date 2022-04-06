UDA releases key timelines ahead of nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, April 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has released key timelines ahead of the party primaries slated to begin on April 14.

NEB Chairman Antony Mwaura said that the party met the County Returning Officers in Nairobi for final briefing on Tuesday.

Mwaura stated that County Returning Officers and aspirants at the county level will hold a joint identification exercise for County Deputy Returning Officers and Constituency Returning Officers and their deputies on Wednesday April 5, before commencing training on April 8 and 9.

He stated that all the aspirants will be notified of appointed presiding officers and polling centers clerks on April 10.

On April 12, UDA will conduct to training of presiding officers and polling clerks who will take part in the nationwide exercise.

Mwaura further announced that the briefing and collection of nomination materials and traveling to polling centers by presiding officers, polling clerks and security officers will be done on April 13.

On April 14 the William Ruto -led party will take part in the accreditation of agents and nominations.

He advised all those contesting for different seats to adhere to the timeline and urged everyone of them to have agents in place to ensure a free and credible exercise.

“All aspirants participating in the nominations are advised to study, adhere to these timelines and participate fully,” Mwaura said.

He warned that any aspirant found in violation of the Party Code of Conduct will be disqualified.