UDA postpones primaries in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Kakamega and Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has postponed the party primaries in Bumula, Turkana Central, and Turkana East respectively.

The Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura stated that the polls will be held next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mwaura indicated that the primaries for Mt Elgon and Kakamega will be held on Friday.

He noted that the postponement in Mt Elgon is attributed to reports of violence in some parts of the region while in Kakamega they are addressing some logistic challenges.

Mwaura has further denied that reports the primaries in Kuresoi have been postponed.

