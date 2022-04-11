UDA PG Caucus members not vying for any post to be deployed to selected counties during primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now says that members of the Parliamentary Group caucus who are not in a party nomination contest will be deployed to selected counties during the exercise.

The resolution was arrived at during a meeting with the Party’s National Elections Board (NEB) on preparations for the primaries.

“The PG restated its commitment to assist the party achieve its goal generally and in particular to ensure that the nomination process is credible and effective,” a statement signed by both chairman Antony Mwaura and Secretary General Veronica Maina stated.

According to the statement, “the purpose of this deployment is to reinforce the party’s own responsiveness in case of extraordinary political challenges and unexpected events.”