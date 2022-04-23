Connect with us

Kenya

UDA nullifies Keter’s nomination ticket after opponent appealed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee has nullified Nandi Hills parliamentary nomination results.

The Committee nullified the results after Bernard Kibor Kitur who was an aspirant in the primaries challenged the outcome of the exercise that saw Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter declared the winner in the Tiuesday’s exercise.

In the results, Keter garnered 10,363 votes against his closest challenger Kitur who got 7,468 votes.

In his petition, Kitur raised a number of issues detailing how the nomination exercise was marred by irregularities.

“The nomination was marred by irregularities and illegalities which negatively impacted the outcome of the entire nomination process; that there was widespread violence during the nominations; that the entire nomination was a sham,” he said.

In their ruling, the Committee members Collins Kiprono, Mary Mungai and Adrian Kamotho Njenga agreed with the petition noting that it has merit.

“We have considered the various submissions made by parties and the evidence before us. We are convinced beyond doubt that the allegations substantially affected the results and impeached the integrity of the outcome,” they said.

Other candidates who participated in the race include: Robert Chepkwony who got 2,539 votes, George Tarus had 425 votes, Abraham Limo 540 and Irine Chemutai 388.

The matter has been referred to the National Elections Board for appropriate action.

The nomination exercise expired on Friday and it will be interesting to see what action the board will take following the nullification.

