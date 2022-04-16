Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The decision to cancel the primaries by the party’s NEB was reached at due to complaints of irregularities raised by the Moiben Constituency Member of Parliament aspirants. /FILE

Kenya

UDA National Elections Board Cancels Moiben MP Seat Primaries after complaints

Published

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Apr 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board has announced the cancellation of the Parliamentary seat nominations for Moiben Constituency in Uasin Gishu County, which was carried out, Thursday, following complaints by MP aspirants, who said the primaries were not conducted in a free and fair manner.

Speaking during a media briefing at Boma Inn in Eldoret town on Saturday, UDA Deputy County Returning Officer for Uasin Gishu County, Benjamin Kibet, said the decision to cancel the primaries by the party’s National Elections Board, was reached at due to complaints of irregularities raised by the Moiben Constituency Member of Parliament aspirants.

“The Party wishes to inform the aspirants that the National Elections Board has cancelled the primaries for MP in Moiben Constituency in Uasin County, the repeat of the exercise would be held on April 19, 2022, we ask aspirants to continue with preparations for the repeat of the exercise,” said Kibet.

The Deputy County Returning Officer reiterated that the UDA party was committed to conduct the nominations in a free, fair, credible, verifiable and democratic manner, while at the same time devising appropriate mechanisms to address any issues raised by the aspirants.

“The Board assures UDA party members and the constituents of Moiben Constituency, that a democratic process would be guaranteed in the choice of the candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the general election on August 9th, 2022,” he said.

The Constituency’s MP seat had attracted more than 10 individuals who had eyed to clinch the seat on UDA party ticket including, Phyllis Bartoo and former MP Joseph Lagat, who both had claimed victory in the primaries on Thursday.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PSVs to obviously increase fares after fuel price hike, Kimutai says

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay their regular fares following the recent hike in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

My govt will free all petty offenders should we win – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has pledged to free petty offenders should he be successful in his...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta’s appointment to chair Azimio-One Kenya council constitutionally offensive – Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has described President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as the chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance...

5 hours ago

Kenya

CA extends SIM Card registration until October 15

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has extended the SIM card registration by another six months until October 15, 2022....

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanjigi urges govt to slash fuel taxes

Speaking in Meru during a tour to meet the party candidates and coordinators, Wanjigi said a reduction of the taxes would translate to a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rubis denies fuel hoarding claims as normalcy restored

The France-based company assured that it is committed to supply the Kenyan market and is fully transparent with authorities.

1 day ago

County News

Hola municipality to develop psychical, land development plan

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Hola Tana River County Secretary Joshua Jara said the land use plan will specify what can be done...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Govt HoDs urged to offer counselling services to struggling officers

The remarks were made by county commissioner, Fred Ndunga during a county human resource advisory committee meeting in his boardroom. 

1 day ago