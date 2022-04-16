UDA National Elections Board Cancels Moiben MP Seat Primaries after complaints

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Apr 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board has announced the cancellation of the Parliamentary seat nominations for Moiben Constituency in Uasin Gishu County, which was carried out, Thursday, following complaints by MP aspirants, who said the primaries were not conducted in a free and fair manner.

Speaking during a media briefing at Boma Inn in Eldoret town on Saturday, UDA Deputy County Returning Officer for Uasin Gishu County, Benjamin Kibet, said the decision to cancel the primaries by the party’s National Elections Board, was reached at due to complaints of irregularities raised by the Moiben Constituency Member of Parliament aspirants.

“The Party wishes to inform the aspirants that the National Elections Board has cancelled the primaries for MP in Moiben Constituency in Uasin County, the repeat of the exercise would be held on April 19, 2022, we ask aspirants to continue with preparations for the repeat of the exercise,” said Kibet.

The Deputy County Returning Officer reiterated that the UDA party was committed to conduct the nominations in a free, fair, credible, verifiable and democratic manner, while at the same time devising appropriate mechanisms to address any issues raised by the aspirants.

“The Board assures UDA party members and the constituents of Moiben Constituency, that a democratic process would be guaranteed in the choice of the candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the general election on August 9th, 2022,” he said.

The Constituency’s MP seat had attracted more than 10 individuals who had eyed to clinch the seat on UDA party ticket including, Phyllis Bartoo and former MP Joseph Lagat, who both had claimed victory in the primaries on Thursday.