March 31, 2022 | ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and DP William Ruto (right) address a rally in Lamu/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ANC to conduct joint primaries in Dagoretti North and Mathare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) have resolved to field joint candidates in Dagoretti North and Mathare parliamentary races who will fly the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket.

This emerged from a statement by the UDA National Elections Board Anthony Mwaura announced that the two parties will on Wednesday hold joint primaries in the two electoral areas.

The winner of the Dagoretti North contests will former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi who is vying on the Jubilee ticket while the other will face ODM’s Anthony Oluoch who is defending his Mathare parliamentary seat.

UDA has also announced that it will be hosting repeat nominations in 17 wards in the city’s Starehe, Embakasi North, Roysambu, and Kamukunji Constituencies respectively.

“Landi Mawe, Nairobi City Central, Ngara, Pangani and Ziwani/Kariokor in Starehe, Dandora and wards in Embakasi North Constituency Mowlem Ward in Embakasi West constituency, Roysambu, Githurai, Kahawa and Kahawa West wards in Roysambu Constituency Airbase, California, Eastleigh North, Eastleigh South and Pumwani Wards in Kamukunji Constituency,” Mwaura listed.

The Ruto-led party will also conduct repeat polls in Kamukunji and Mogotio while fresh polls will be organized in Kilome, Makueni, and Embakasi East constituencies.

The nominations will take place from Wednesday 20tH to Thursday 21st April.

The repeat nominations are happening due to some irregularities in some of the wards and constituencies and to carry out nominations in areas that were not covered earlier this month.

Anthony Mwaura UDA National Election Board (NEB) Chairman urged the aspirants to maintain peace and ensure that all nominations are conducted in a peaceful environment.

He promises that the carefully watched exercise will operate as a primary criterion for the group that prides itself on being democratic.

