Two people killed by Lightning in Machakos following heavy rains

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two people have been killed by a bolt of lightning following a heavy downpour at Kanyonga village in Masinga, Machakos County.

Three other people who were struck by the same have been injured and taken to Mwingi level 4 hospital for treatment.

The deceased, who were both males had sought for shelter at their neighbor’s home when the incident happened.

Masinga assistant commissioner Veronica Musyoka confirmed the incident saying it occurred at 3.30pm

The area had been experiencing lightning and thunderstorms since Friday.

