Two lawyers in court to stop NCIC ban of ‘Hatupangwingi,’ ‘Watajua Hawajui’ words

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Two city lawyers have filed a petition in the high court seeking orders to stop the implementation of a decision made by National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) banning the use of ‘Hatupangwingi’ and ‘Watajua Hawajui’ words during political rallies.

According to Felix Kiprono and Vincent Yegon who are representing the Chama Cha Mawakili, the two words do not amount to hate speech.

They stated that the Samuel Kobia-led Commission had overstepped its mandate and should from Interfering with politics.