Tuju pointed out that the principals will also deliberate on the issues raised by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA). /FILE

Kenya

Tuju says no cause for alarm as issues raised by OKA are being resolved

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party Executive Director Raphael Tuju no says there is no cause of alarm in the outfit as the principals are resolving contentious issues.

Speaking after meeting the various Secretary Generals within the coalition, Tuju pointed out that the principals will also deliberate on the issues raised by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

He expressed confidence that the expansion of members of the coalition council under the coalition political party from the initial seven to eleven will be sorted out.

He further assured the OKA parties that the agreement deposited at the Registrar of political parties was not changed.

Tuju added that the certified copy will be presented to the public.

More to follow ….

