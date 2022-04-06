Tshisekedi to arrive in Nairobi tomorrow for a two-day State Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is expected to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday to begin a two-day State Visit at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his visit, Tshisekedi is expected to sign the treaty of accession to the East African Community following DRC’s admission as the seventh Member State 19th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State conducted virtually on March 29.

EAC Heads of State are also expected to unveil a redrawn map of the regional bloc at an event to be hosted in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

While welcoming DRC’s admission to EAC, President Kenyatta termed the move as momentous.

“Admission of the DRC marks a momentous occasion in the region’s integration history!”

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame pledged support to DRC in its quest to integrate with the rest of the countries in the region.

“Rwanda supports the admission of the DRC into the region and stands ready to play its part in supporting the integration of the DRC into the EAC,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu also welcomed DRC.

“The United Republic of Tanzania heartily welcomes DRC into the bloc. KAZI IENDELEE!”

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda said the move signaled prosperity for all.

“DRC’s admission into the EAC is a big event as it signals prosperity to the citizens! As leaders let’s continually strive to ensure Peace, Security & Stability is maintained in the region,” he said.

The proposal to admit DRC was presented by the EAC Council of Ministers which held held the 48th Extraordinary Council meeting on Friday to put the final touches on the admission plan.

Following the ministers’ meeting, EAC and Regional Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai said all the prerequisite steps had been undertaken clearing the way for the presentation of DRC’s bid to the Heads of State.

“The review mission is over, the negotiations are over. We are on the ninth step, which is basically creating a format for the Summit,” Dr Desai stated.

EAC Secretary General Mutuku Muthuku said DRC will begin to enjoy the benefits of all existing protocols once it deposits instruments of ascension.

“Upon ascension to The Treaty establishing the EAC and depositing of the instrument of acceptance with the Secretary General, DRC will join EAC’s cooperation in all the sectors, programmes and activities that promote the pillars of EAC integration,” he said.