AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Trouble in Azimio as OKA reads mischief over registration, wants it stopped

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – Things appear to be falling apart in the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Party after a section of disgruntled members wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties demanding for a halt on the registration process.

In their protest letter, the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) wing led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Ugenya MP David Ochieng party leader of the Movement for Democracy and Growth want certain issues ironed out before the registration is finalized.

“Our objection is premised on the fact that three (3) issues have not been agreed upon and are to be deliberated and agreed upon before the Agreement is fully registered,” the Secretary Generals of the four parties demanded in a statement.

The Secretary Generals claim that the agreement which was lodged at the Office of Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on April 1, 2022 was “was withdrawn and certain clauses amended or altered without the consent of all the parties and signatories”.

The outfit alleged that the position of the running mate had been reserved for them in the initial agreement but now things appear to have changed.

In their protest letter, the outfit further alleges that the increment of the members of the coalition Council under the Coalition Political Party from the initial seven to eleven has not been addressed despite the earlier assurances they were given.

The latest internal wrangles within the coalition political party comes barely days after 8 political parties within the coalition decried exclusion in decision making within the coalition and threatened to quit if their grievances were not addressed.

The parties which were led by Machakos Governor Alred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap claimed that that there is a plot to shortchange the fringe parties in the coalition.

“Our plan was to consolidate as many votes for Raila Odinga and especially for us in Ukambani, we thought the three of us governors who were supporting Raila Odinga, if we add Kalonzo Musyoka, it would be good for us because victory is what matters. We left it at that,” Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor further pointed out that 8 political parties which have now formed Mwanzo Mpya Caucus were not aware of the plans to form the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition and threatened that if their grievances are not listened to, they will exit.

“There is also an option of joining Kenya Kwanza, I saw a missed call from Deputy President William Ruto and his people have for the last few weeks been calling me including my friend Senator Cherargei. He called me last night because he is seeing an opportunity, he says come let us work together. There is also the option of renewing my own presidential bid,” said Mutua.

The Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga moved quickly and quelled the simmering tension among the constituent parties of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

When he met with Mutua and other leaders he assured them that the coalition Council, the top organ of Azimio, has been expanded to 11 members.

