Trans-Nzoia woman dies after police raid, blood pressure cited as a trigger

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2 — A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered a high blood pressure following a police raid in her house in Trans-Nzoia’s Kiminini sub-county.

The incident elicited anger among the residents who staged demonstration within Kiminini township where they lit bonfire on the road using used tyres.

Police report seen by Capital FM news indicated that two police officers who were on foot patrol went into the house of the victim, a known illicit brew (chang’aa) dealer on Thursday evening and recovered 2 litres of chang’aa.

However, the officers in question decided to pardon her.

It is alleged that the two made away with Sh30,000 from her house before leaving.

“This made the said Scholastic Malaba develop high blood pressure and was rushed to Salona hospital where she passed on while undergoing treatment,” police said.

The body was moved to St. Micheal Mortuary Kiminini for post mortem examination.