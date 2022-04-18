Connect with us

A traffic police officer on duty. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Traffic, NTSA working to restore smooth flow as motorists troop back after Easter

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Police officers will work jointly with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) and other partners to facilitate free flow of traffic as motorists travel back after the Easter Holidays.

The National Police Service said Monday that congestion is expected in different parts of the country adding that police officers had been deployed on all major roads to enforce the law.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso urged motorists to exercise caution while on the road.

“We appeal to all motorists to exercise utmost caution and vigilance on the roads, while taking their personal safety, that of their families, loved ones and other road users into consideration. It only takes personal responsibility, cautiousness and respect to the rule of law to keep one accident away,” Shioso said.

He noted that there were no major security incidences or disruptions during the holidays which he attributed to joint collaboration and vigilance between law enforcers and the public.

The Easter Holidays began on Friday April 15 and ends Monday April 18.

