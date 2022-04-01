Connect with us

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi described the ruling as a win for all Kenyans. /FILE

Kenya

Time is ripe to send the handshake brothers home, Kenya Kwanza leaders say

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza leaders have lauded the Supreme Court ruling that declared the constitution amendment bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative unconstitutional.

Speaking during a press conference, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi described the ruling as a win for all Kenyans.

He praised the seven-judge bench for defending the sanctity of the constitution and stated that ‘Kenyans are the rightful masters of the constitution.

More to follow…..

