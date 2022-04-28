Connect with us

Tim Wanyonyi to defend Westlands seat on ODM

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Kenya

President Kenyatta urged armed groups in DRC to lay down weapons, work with Tshisekedi

NAIROBI, Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on different armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)to lay down their weapons...

6 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Meta moves to counter misinformation ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is taking aggressive steps to counter the spread of misinformation on its services in Kenya,...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Oimeke steps down from active politics after losing in ODM primaries

KISII, Kenya, April 27 – Bonchari Member of Parliament Pavel Oimeke has stepped down from active politics after he lost the Orange Democratic Movement...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenyans are required to be seated at Nyayo stadium by 8.00am on Friday for the funeral service of Former...

17 hours ago

County News

Please don’t run away, Igathe appeals to Nairobi aspirants

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27- The Azimio coalition gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to all allied aspirants from different parties who were...

18 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education Ministers from Commonwealth Countries meet in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Education Ministers from the Commonwealth countries are meeting in Nairobi this week to discuss major issues and challenges in...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Raila appoints 7-member team to vet potential running mate candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has appointed a seven-member panel to vet and advise him on the...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja says working closely with Wanyonyi to clinch Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Johnson Sakaja now says he will be closely working with Tim...

20 hours ago