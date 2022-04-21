The Kamiti of today is different from the one portrayed on expose, Kenya prisons boss Warioba says

Nairobi, Kenya, April 21- In the last two days, the name David Tett, a former Kamiti Maximum inmate has been trending for all the wrong reasons following an expose by a local media station purportedly detailing how prisoners in the high security facility were allegedly fleecing Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

The story titled ‘Inside the Kamiti Maximum Prison Call Center’ showed how the prisoner in question, Tett has perfected the art of deception posing as foreigner and communicating to his victim with a British accent.

The expose shocked a section of Kenyans who wondered how the inmates were accessing the devices and using them in what is supposed to be the country’s most secure prison.

However, the leadership of the Kenya Prisons has come out to refute the claims of the conning scheme in the facility pointing out that the clip was recorded three years ago.

John Warioba, the Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons said that Tett had been transferred from the facility on July 22 last year and was later released two months on September 9.

Warioba said that the facility has stepped up security measures to curb such activities.

“Kamiti Maximum Security Prison has undertaken serious measures to enhance the security and safety of the inmates, officers and members of the public. The Kamiti of today is different from the one that was portrayed in the story of 18th April 2022,” Warioba said in a statement.

He urged he media to present correct facts to the public to avoid misinforming them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If it is a story or clips recorded in the past, like the one which is the subject of this clarification, it should be indicated so,” he said

Warioba assured the country of his commitment to ensuring that correctional facilities achieve their role purpose of reforming offenders.

This is not the first incident of Kenyans falling victim to fraudsters who have taken advantage of technology to them.

Kenyans have lost millions to the scheme that has continued to thrive in the country.