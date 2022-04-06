Connect with us

Kagure who is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket claims that Governor Sonko has endorsed her candidature. /COURTESY

Kenya

Thank you for your endorsement, Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Kagure tells Sonko

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Agnes Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together in seeking the Nairobi Governor’s seat in the August 9 elections.

Kagure who is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket claims that Governor Sonko has endorsed her candidature, sparking speculations she might be teaming up with the former Governor for the county’s leadership.

She made the claims after Sonko accompanied her in a series of rallies across the city, on Sunday.

“Thank you Gov.@MikeSonko for the endorsement and support towards my candidature. Our people-centered alliance will accommodate all your supporters, and together, we’ll change the lives of all Nairobi residents for the better,” she stated.

The Sonko Rescue team endorsed Kagure’s candidature in February, saying that she is the only leader who can address challenges facing Nairobi residents.

The former Governor had previously named Kagure among a list of possible candidates to fill the deputy Governor position, after Polycarp Igathe resigned.

Kagure will be battling for the Jubilee ticket with the incumbent Ann Kananu, and city business man Richard Ngatia.

Last month Sonko decamped to Wiper from Jubilee, also signaling his comeback to city politics.

