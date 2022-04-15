Connect with us

L-R: Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, Telecom's Mugo Kibati and Airtel's Prasanta Das Sarma/CFM

Telcos set to make pronouncement on SIM listing as deadline approaches

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Mobile Network Operators (MNO) were on Friday set to make an announcement on whether they would extend the ongoing SIM Card registration ahead of the midnight deadline.

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has been consulting with the MNOs including Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom with a view to extend the exercise.

The authority’s Director General Ezra Chiloba and the MNO’s bosses held a meeting on Thursday to decide if to switch off unregistered SIM cards.

“It is the responsibility of the operators who will advise on whether to switch off the unregistered lines or probably give an extension and allow as many Kenyans as possible to register,” Chiloba said.

A spot check by Capital News on Friday revealed long queues as many Kenyans trooped to various stations to have their lines registered.

CA has maintained that the exercise is anchored in law citing the 2015 SIM card regulation that mandates the Mobile Network Operators (MNO) to validate the details of their subscribers.

“The requirement to update subscriber registration details is being done primarily to protect consumers of telecommunication services – who is you and me. Incidences of sim-boxing, financial fraud, kidnapping, terrorism and related crimes prevail in situations of compromised sim card registration processes,” Chiloba said.

According to CA, the exercise is targeting unregistered users whose details have not been captured by the MNO’s.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has however, opposed the move to extend the exercise noting that its implementation is long overdue.

“Let us do the right thing because this registration is what will ensure that we have more security for our citizens,” he said.

Full compliance in the registration exercise is attained once the photo of Identity Cards of subscribers is taken and captured in the MNO’s database.

