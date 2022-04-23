Teachers to undergo CBC training ahead of Junior Secondary School enrollment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Teachers Service Commission says 60,000 teachers will undergo Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) training ahead of Junior Secondary School enrolment in January.

According to Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, the training will start on Monday and is set to be concluded on the May 13.

“The first phase of this training will involve teachers drawn from both public and private secondary schools, including Special Need Institutions, the target is to train all 116,024 secondary school teachers by the end of this year,” said Macharia.

The TSC boss confirmed that the 229,292 primary school teachers and teacher training college tutors have been trained on the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

“I wish to assure the country that our teachers are adequately prepared for the Grade Six CBC rollout starting this month ahead of their transition to Junior School in January,” she stated.

She indicated that The TSC has been allocated Ksh2.5billion in the recently read budget which will be used in the recruitment of 5,000 teachers on permanent terms in the next financial year.

“I wish to assure the country that the Commission will immediately embark on the exercise to recruit the teachers to ensure they report to work as soon as possible to ease the existing teacher shortage in schools,” said the TSC CEO.

She confirmed that the government has allocated the TSC Ksh1.2 billion to hire 6,000 interns as a stopgap measure to address the 114,581-teacher shortage in the schools.

“During the impending recruitment of teachers’ exercise, we will put more emphasis on staffing sub-county secondary schools, which admit the bulk of learners,” she stated.

She commended the teachers for being resilient during the pandemic period as most of them defied the raging COVID-19 effects to assist in preparing learners to cover the syllabus.

Also, she appreciated the approval of the ‘Mwalimu Award’ by the president, which was earlier proposed by the commission to be given to well performing teachers especially those who volunteered during the pandemic.

“We wish to thank the President profusely for this incredible honor that is a clear testimony of his appreciation of the teachers’ role in the education sector,” she said.

She added, “For all these efforts, the Commission is forever grateful. While we lack words to thank you enough, we will surely turn to our reward policy to keep appreciating those who excel the most.”