Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Suspected thugs shot dead in Nairobi after injuring man, robbing him

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8- Two suspected thugs who had attacked a middle-aged man were gunned down by police officers Wednesday night, as they escaped from the scene of the incident in Nairobi’s Njiru area.

The two who were part of a six-man gang that has been terrorizing residents in the larger Kayole area, had just stabbed a man who was walking home according to the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

Police say that the suspect further robbed the victim of his valuables before leaving the scene.

“After taking away the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables, the six walked away casually towards an alley in Zanaki area, as members of the public who had witnessed the daring attack raised alarm. Luckily, two officers based at Soweto police station who were on foot patrol responded to the distress calls on time, as the boisterous gang took leave casually, having accomplished their mission,” the DCI said Friday.

The agency said that the thugs engaged in a fierce shootout with police which left two of the suspects dead.

Four of their accomplices fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

One firearm and a bloodstained knife used in attacking the innocent civilian was recovered from the suspects.

“The officers assisted by members of the public helped the injured man to a city hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Meanwhile the bodies of the thugs were moved to the city mortuary pending identification,” the agency said.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for the four suspects who fled the scene.

