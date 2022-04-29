Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks at a forum with the business community from her country when she visited Kenya in May 2021.

Kenya

Suluhu declares two days of national mourning in honour of Kibaki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has declared two days of national mourning in her country in honor of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Suluhu in a statement announced that during the period which starts on Friday through to Saturday, flags in the country and in all their embassies will be flown at half-mast.

“I request all the people of Tanzania to stand with our neighbors in Kenya who are going through a difficult period,” a statement released by the Head of Communication from Suluhu’s office said.

Kibaki, who died on April 22, 2022, aged 90, served as the country’s third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from Daniel arap Moi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who announced the death of his mentor and predecessor was on Friday expected to lead Kenyans in his funeral service at the Nyayo National Stadium.

President Kibaki will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Othaya in Nyeri County.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Salva Kiir of South Sudan and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde are among Heads of State who will be attending the funeral service.

Major roads in the city have been closed to facilitate movement to the venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyans have been queuing to pay their last respects to the late president for the past three days, viewing his body at parliament where it lay in state from Monday to Wednesday.

The government declarted Friday as a public holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the fallen President and attend the service.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Security beefed up at Nyayo Stadium, Lee Funeral Home ahead of Kibaki Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Security has been beefed up at the Lee Funeral Home and the Nyayo Stadium ahead of the funeral service...

5 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Fresh cracks in Azimio as Green Congress Party of Kenya make ‘bullying’ allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Fresh cracks have now emerged in Azimio after smaller parties led by the Green Congress Party of Kenya (GCK)...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Wanyonyi endorses Igathe’s gubernatorial bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Azimio Coalition candidate for the Nairobi’s Governor’s race Polycarp Igathe on Friday met with Westlands Member of Parliament...

14 hours ago

Kenya

KDF troops stage mock procession ahead of Kibaki funeral service

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Nairobi residents were treated to a rare spectacle when Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops brought traffic along the busy...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Pangani Police Station on the spot again over alleged extrajudicial killings

Nairobi, Kenya, April 28 – Pangani Police Station is on the spot once again after a recently released report revealed that it has highest...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki did not engage in intellectual debates unless he was well prepared – Governor Muriithi

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi has eulogized former President Mwai Kibaki who was his uncle as a man who did...

17 hours ago

Kenya

5,000 petty offenders to be freed from prison in decongestion program

Nairobi, Kenya, April 28 – Nearly 5,000 petty offenders are set to be released from prison in a decongestion program between the Judiciary and...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Your bid to be Raila’s deputy will end in ‘premium tears,’ Wetangula tells Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula has urged his former ally and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop...

19 hours ago