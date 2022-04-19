Connect with us

MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

Suit filed in court to prevent UDA’s nominees’ list from being forwarded to IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Five Jubilee Party members have filed a petition in court seeking to stop the registrar of Political Parties from forwarding the names of Nominees of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission arising from the just concluded nominations.

The petitioners claim that UDA colluded with IEBC to use the list contained in the commission’s voters register contrary to the constitution.

They contend that UDA did not use political parties list in conducting its nominations in 36 counties and described it as a fraudulent action that renders the exercise as futile.

The petitioners Kennedy Kariithi Gachenge , Francis Kinyua Mwangi , Stanely Mathenge wanjiku , peter Mwaniki Mwaniki  and Edgar Enonda Ochieng say that the Registrar of Political Parties is about to present the UDA nominees to IEBC for purposes of printing ballot papers to be used in the General Election  to be held on August 9th 2022.

The petitioners argued through their Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru that the exercise conducted by UDA was a sham.

They also stated that members of UDA they also belong to jubilee party which has not formed a coalition with UDA.

They now want a conservatory order issued restraining the Registrar of Political Parties from forwarding the UDA nominees to IEBC pending the hearing and determination of the petition

