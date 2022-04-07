Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Dr. Jemima Kamano Addressing NCDs groups from Busia County at Matayos Subcounty Hospital/KNA

Capital Health

Study shows a quarter of Busia’s population suffers from hypertension

The county has over 3.7 per cent of the population with diabetes out of which 20 per cent are on treatment.

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 7 — Over 25 per cent of the adult population in Busia County is affected by hypertension, which is equivalent to almost 150,000 people of the total county population.

“We conducted screening with the help of Community Health Volunteers and we established that 25 per cent of Busia residents are affected by hypertension. We have 10,000 people on treatment out of 150, 000,” the Principal Investigator PIC4C project Busia and Trans-Nzoia Counties, Dr Jemima Kamano Dr Jemima Kamano.

The county has over 3.7 per cent of the population with diabetes out of which 20 per cent are on treatment. “Those between the ages of 25 to 40 years are in danger with eight per cent being pre- diabetes and pre-hypertensive,” she added.

Non-communicable diseases or “NCDs” such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental health disorders have reached a point of crisis worldwide. NCDs are the leading cause of death and disability globally, especially impacting low-income countries where care is limited.

Her sentiments were echoed by Chief Officer in the Department of Health and Sanitation Jonathan Ino who noted that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for 17 per cent of illnesses affecting residents in Busia County.

Ino said the growing lifestyle diseases among them hypertension and diabetes were as a result of locals not being keen on their dietary habits, where he emphasized the importance of residents embracing traditional foods which are healthier.

The chief Officer encourages residents to go for screening regularly to combat NDCs at early stages for healthy, wealthy lives.

“NCDs are affecting many locals in the County. We need to observe healthy eating habits, traditional foods are more nutritious for our bodies” said Ino.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AMPATH Kenya’s work is at the center of a new global initiative called Access Accelerated, a partnership working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030.

Access Accelerated is a multi-stakeholder collaboration involving the World Bank Group, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and 22 biopharmaceutical companies committed to improving NCD prevention, diagnosis and treatment. This collaboration is committed to developing and replicating sustainable programs to combat NCDs with a collective commitment of $50 million in several countries.

Dr. Kamano is leading a three- year, pilot project to expand AMPATH’s work to prevent and treat NCDs in Busia and Trans-Nzoia counties with funding from Access Accelerated. The project includes raising awareness of NCDs through community outreach and groups, expanding care both at local and specialized facilities, and educating communities on the benefits of NHIF health insurance which is critical to sustainability of care.

Speaking at the Matayos Sub County Hospital, the Principal Investigator, Primary Integrated Care for 4 Chronic Diseases (PIC4C) project Busia and Trans-Nzoia Counties, Dr Jemima Kamano donated a support group tent to NCD patients.

Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, once linked only to affluent societies, are today unfortunately a global problem with the poorest of the poor among them, women being the most vulnerable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 25 per cent of deaths among adult women are caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Milk shortage due to drought, high animal feed levies – Dairy Farmers Federation

MERU, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation has urged the government to review high levies on animal feeds to ensure easy accessibility by...

1 hour ago

County News

Police recover stolen livestock in Isiolo mop-up

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding confirmed that the security operation led to the recovery of at least 75 per-cent of all animals that were...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Storm in paradise: 8 Azimio parties read mischief in coalition deal crafting

Mutua said MCC and seven other parties feel sidelined and claimed that there is a plot to shortchange the fringe parties in the coalition.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee yet to issue nomination certificates, encourages consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Jubilee Party now says it has not issued any nomination certificate to any aspirant and that it will...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua spills the beans on Uhuru-mediated deal that denied UDA Machakos seat

Speaking during a breakfast television show on Thursday, Governor Mutua said President Kenyatta promised Mutua Katuku a job at his Harambee House office and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Haji denies favoritism claims in recent recruitment  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favorism during the recent recruitment exercise. His sentiments come...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Unregistered sim card users face switch-off by April 15 – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has warned that mobile phone subscribers who fail to register their details with...

3 hours ago

World

High fuel, food prices main concern for Kenyans as Treasury releases new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 – Kenyans have expressed low expectations ahead of the reading of the 2022/23 budget even as they decried rising food...

5 hours ago