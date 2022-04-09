Connect with us

Schools were interrupted for two years in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students rejoice in art camps as India schools reopen after COVID

Schools and colleges have fully reopened in India after interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) conducted a drawing and painting competition on attracting participation from far and wide.

The event was organised after a gap of almost two years because of the pandemic restrictions.
The college professors called it a platform to express and lauded the enthusiasm of the students.

“We conduct art camps at regular intervals. Art has a very important role in a person’s life. We want to boost these creative minds. The best remedy for tension and depression is art therapy. we are glad that we could give these students a platform to express themselves,” Arshid Sualeha (Art teacher) told local media.

While appreciating the initiative, Sameena Naaz, a student, said, “If we talk about arts, it’s a great programme and numerous boys and girls expressed their feelings. Artists have an identity of their own and here, we can use this platform and grow further.”
Calling the event the monotony breaker, Syed Yehya, another student, mentioned “We spent more than two years at home but now, it all looks afresh. Today, we see that our youths are depressed and sometimes they resort to drugs. In this context, this type of programme helps us become better as our emotions can be expressed.”
The schools and colleges were closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

