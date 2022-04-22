Steering Committee formed to plan Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – A National Funeral Steering Committee has been formed to make funeral arrangements for former President Mwai Kibaki.

According to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the committee shall comprise of representatives of the government and the third President’s family.

Kinyua stated that the team will convene on Saturday for its inaugural meeting and will in due course issue a detailed programme of the events leading up to the State Funeral.

He further pointed out that the programme of events shall include the dates and

venues where the family shall receive visitors.

Kinyua indicated that all Kenyans shall be accorded the opportunity to participate in paying their last respects to the former Head of State and Government.