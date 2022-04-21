Sonko handed Wiper party ticket for Mombasa Governor’s post



NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Thursday officially handed the Wiper party ticket to vie for Mombasa Governor’s seat.

He was handed the certificate by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who also disclosed that Sonko will be deputized by Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo.

MP Mbogo had also expressed his interest in the contest but agreed to shelve his ambitions following consensus talks.

“As a result of consultations Governor Sonko becomes the Wiper candidate to be deputized by Ali Mbogo,” stated Kalonzo.

Sonko will now face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, UDA’s Hassan Omar among others.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

In March, the United States government banned Sonko and his immediate family members from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka however came into his defense recently , saying Sonko cannot be denied a ticket since he has not been charged with a crime.