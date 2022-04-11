Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sonko will face off with Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo in the primaries. /FILE

Kenya

Sonko cleared to vie for the Mombasa Governor’s seat on a Wiper ticket

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been cleared by the Wiper Party to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

The party’s Vice Chair elections board Agatha Solitei confirmed to Capital News FM on Monday that he will face off with Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo in the primaries.

“That’s the list we have forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and yes Sonko has presented himself as a candidate in the Mombasa Governor’s race,” she stated.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He was officially received by the Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the party headquarters.

Sonko is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

In March, the United States government banned Sonko and his immediate family members from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka however came into his defense recently , saying Sonko cannot be denied a ticket since he has not been charged with a crime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Send a text to 22263 to know your Secondary school placement – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Parents have been asked to send their child’s index number to 22263 to know which secondary school they have...

18 mins ago

EDUCATION

Over 38,000 2021 KCPE candidates to join National Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says 38,797 candidates who sat for their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)...

37 mins ago

Kenya

Form One Students to report on May 3, Magoha announces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced May 3 as the reporting date for Form One students. Speaking during...

50 mins ago

Kenya

Igathe resurfaces in City politics, to vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Businessman- cum politician and corporate executive, Polycarp Igathe has resurfaced in city politics and will be vying for the Nairobi...

59 mins ago

Kenya

100pc transition as all 2021 KCPE candidates placed in Secondary Schools- Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says all the 1.2 million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who sat...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Drama as villagers, drunkards assault officers arresting chang’aa brewer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- There was drama at a village in Trans-Nzoia county, after police officers who attempted to arrest a local chang’aa brewer...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt will not backtrack on tea reforms, Munya assures

MERU, Kenya, Apr 11 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the government will continue pushing for key reforms in the national tea sector...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kidero cleared to vie for the Homa Bay Governor’s seat as an independent candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has officially been cleared to run for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate...

3 days ago