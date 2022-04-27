Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
It was the second sizeable demonstration in Singapore -- where protests are rare -- in a matter of weeks against the death penalty

World

Singapore executes mentally disabled man despite outcry

Published

Singapore (AFP), Apr 27 – A mentally disabled Malaysian man was executed in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world’s toughest drugs laws, and handed a death sentence the following year.

The plan to hang him sparked widespread criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the United Nations, European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it.

“It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life,” his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP.

The 34-year-old was executed in the early hours, she said from Malaysia, leaving her family “extremely saddened” and “in a state of shock”.

Nagaenthran spent more than a decade mounting legal challenges, but they were dismissed by Singapore’s courts, and the city-state’s president rejected appeals for clemency.

His body will be brought back to the Malaysian city of Ipoh for burial, his sister said. Singaporean authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Reprieve, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty, said Nagaenthran was “the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man… is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to,” said the group’s director, Maya Foa.

– ‘Inhumane’ –

Nagaenthran was originally scheduled to be hanged in November but that was delayed as he sought to appeal on the grounds that executing someone with mental disabilities contravenes international law.

He was arrested aged 21 as he tried to enter Singapore with a bundle of heroin weighing about 43 grams (one and a half ounces) — equivalent to about three tablespoons.

Supporters say he has an IQ of 69, a level recognised as a disability, and was coerced into committing the crime.

But authorities have defended his conviction, saying legal rulings found he knew what he was doing at the time of the offence.

His mother mounted a desperate 11th-hour legal challenge on Tuesday, but it was swiftly rejected by a judge, prompting his relatives to break down in tears in court.

In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, Branson had urged Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to grant Nagaenthran clemency, calling the death penalty “inhumane”.

After exhausting the usual appeals process, presidential clemency was the only avenue remaining to halt the execution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nagaenthran’s case has sparked concerns in some quarters in Singapore, and hundreds of demonstrators attended two protests against the hanging in recent weeks.

Protests are rare in tightly controlled Singapore. Without prior police approval, the only place they can be held is in one downtown park.

Vigils and small protests have also been held in Malaysia, and the country’s king and prime minister had both appealed for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared.

A petition calling for Singapore’s president to grant him clemency garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

The city-state resumed executions last month after a hiatus of more than two years, when it executed another drug trafficker.

Activists now fear authorities are set to embark on a wave of hangings as several other death-row convicts have recently had appeals rejected.

Another Malaysian drug trafficker is scheduled to be hanged on Friday.

Despite mounting pressure to abolish the death penalty, Singapore insists capital punishment is an effective deterrent against crime.

The city-state has a low crime rate, and believes the death penalty has helped keep it one of the safest places in Asia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

Jerusalem , Apr 12 – As Europe aims to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel because of the Ukraine invasion, Israel hopes to help...

April 12, 2022

World

EU negotiators agree landmark law to curb Big Tech

Brussels, Mar 24 – Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed Thursday on a landmark law to curb the market dominance...

March 25, 2022

World

David Sassoli: from TV journalist to EU parliament chief

Rome (AFP), Jan 11 – European Parliament President David Sassoli, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, was a former television journalist who...

January 11, 2022

Kenya

NTSA rolls out road safety campaign to curb accidents

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 9 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a road safety campaign in a bid to reduce...

December 9, 2021

World

EU Ambassadors in Kenya join campaign to end violence against women

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – European Ambassadors in Kenya joined the world in marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women...

November 25, 2021

GREEN MOBILITY

EU press chief flags off cycling fest in Nairobi, champions green mobility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The European Union (EU) political and press head, Guy Harrison, on Sunday flagged off the ‘City Festival on Wheels’,...

November 21, 2021

Top stories

European Union announces Erasmus Mundus Masters Scholarships

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – The European Union has announced this year’s Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarships targeting graduates with the first degree willing...

November 2, 2021

Kenya

Aga Khan University Hospital, EU donate ventilators to KNH and Kenyatta University hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has donated five ventilators to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching,...

October 10, 2021