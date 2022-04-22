Connect with us

Nominations in Starehe and Kamukunji did not take place last week over violence. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Simon Mbugua handed UDA’s nomination ticket for Starehe

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been issued United Democratic Alliance (UDA) provisional ticket for the Starehe Constituency.

This is after the party conducted opinion polls after cancellations by the National Elections Board (NEB).

Nominations in Starehe and Kamukunji did not take place last week over violence.

It is believed that supporters of  the incumbent  Jaguar and his opponent Mbugua clashed leading to the postponement of the exercise.

National Elections Board Chairman Antony Mwaura stated that the party will instead use alternative methods either by consensus or opinion poll to arrive at candidates.

“The National Election Board wishes to notify the public that after consultation between UDA and ANC,there will be no joint nominations for Dagoretti North and Mathare constituency,” Mwaura stated.

“Instead, alternative methods will be used to identify nominees. This, therefore, means there will be no universal nominations between the coalition partners as earlier communicated,” he said.

On Thursday, Jaguar  withdrew his agent across all polling stations in the constituency conducting the party primaries.

Jaguar claimed the process has not been free and fair as the nominations exercise commenced way late with no certified register being used in the process.

He stated that the party had given direction that a certified register by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will be used but across some polling station supporters are voting without being verified.

“I have told my agents to withdraw and if UDA party will not address the issue of this primary.We still have time to stand using other means,”stated Jaguar.

In this article:, , ,
