SIM card registration is illegal, Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance says

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has threatened to file a case to stop the ongoing nationwide sim card registration by mobile network operators in the country

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, who is one of the principal in the alliance, says “our team of lawyers will be in the coming days move to court to stop the illegal exercise”.

The Communications Authority (CA) has threatened to switch off all lines that will not have been registered by April 15.

“What is the motive of this exercise?” he posed as he faulted the “deepstate for subjecting Kenyans to an “embarrassment”.

“Kenyans have too many problems. Kenyans are queuing for food, jobs and many other things. The deepstate should be stopped,” he said.

He pointed out that there was no logic as to why mobile operators would again re-regisrer their customers yet they have all their details.

Long queues continue to be witnessed across the country with Kenyans rushing to have their details updated.

With 65 million SIM cards active in the country, CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted it was essential to ensure that every subscriber is duly registered to weed out criminals and ensure data accuracy.

“We must ensure each subscriber is duly registered. We have about 65 million SIM cards active in Kenya. It means each and every person born in Kenya has a number attached to them. But we know the fact is most people have more than one SIM card,” Chiloba noted.

The agency was on Sunday scheduled to clarify as number of issues on the registration this even as Chiloba has been quoted in other media outlets stating that not every person is required to register.

On Friday, Chiloba noted that registration does not entail the requirement of a photo following viral reports on social media.