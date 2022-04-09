Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
According to the Communications Authority of Kenya, all Sim Cards have to be registered by the end of this month failure of which their owners will lose them. /FILE

Top stories

SIM card registration is illegal, Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has threatened to file a case to stop the ongoing nationwide sim card registration by mobile network operators in the country

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, who is one of the principal in the alliance, says “our team of lawyers will be in the coming days move to court to stop the illegal exercise”.

The Communications Authority (CA) has threatened to switch off all lines that will not have been registered by April 15.

“What is the motive of this exercise?” he posed as he faulted the “deepstate for subjecting Kenyans to an “embarrassment”.

“Kenyans have too many problems. Kenyans are queuing for food, jobs and many other things. The deepstate should be stopped,” he said.

He pointed out that there was no logic as to why mobile operators would again re-regisrer their customers yet they have all their details.

Long queues continue to be witnessed across the country with Kenyans rushing to have their details updated.

With 65 million SIM cards active in the country, CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted it was essential to ensure that every subscriber is duly registered to weed out criminals and ensure data accuracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We must ensure each subscriber is duly registered. We have about 65 million SIM cards active in Kenya. It means each and every person born in Kenya has a number attached to them. But we know the fact is most people have more than one SIM card,” Chiloba noted.

The agency was on Sunday scheduled to clarify as number of issues on the registration this even as Chiloba has been quoted in other media outlets stating that not every person is required to register.

On Friday, Chiloba noted that registration does not entail the requirement of a photo following viral reports on social media.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Lobby says new Sim Card registration directive unlawful

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission has warned that the move by government compelling Kenyans to register their Sim Cards...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans rush to beat deadline for Sim Card registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 – Long lines were on Friday witnessed outside major communication service providers branches as Kenyans rushed to beat the April...

1 day ago

Kenya

Photo details not a requirement for fresh sim card registration, Chiloba says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Communication Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba has noted that the ongoing sim card registration will not entail...

1 day ago

Kenya

How do you know you are duly registered? dial *106# – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba says mobile operators will facilitate subscribers with a means of verifying whether they...

1 day ago

Top stories

M-PESA crosses 30 million monthly users

NAIROBI, Kenya March 10 – Safaricom’s M-PESA has crossed 30 million active monthly customers in Kenya, with the Lipa Na M-PESA service being a key...

March 10, 2022

Kenya

Marjan, Aura among five shortlisted to fill IEBC CEO post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan is among five candidates shortlisted to...

February 28, 2022

Kenya

Chiloba urges media staff involved with parties, aspirants to quit

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) now says media staff directly linked to political parties or aspirants should resign...

February 3, 2022

County News

IEBC begins recruitment process to replace Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Friday announced that the commencement of recruitment process to hire a new...

December 24, 2021