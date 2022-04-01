Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

crime

Shock as Kuresoi man killed over an affair with another man’s wife

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- A 35-year-old man was on Thursday hacked to death after he was found in bed with another man’s wife in Kuresoi South Sub-County.

The victim, Edwin Komen met his death after he was busted with the woman’s husband at around 2 pm according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“In a fit of rage, the 53-year-old man reached for a machete and descended on the besieged young man mercilessly hacking his head three times, killing him on the spot,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that the woman fled the scene to nearby farms following the incident and is yet to be seen or heard from.

“Villagers who heard the commotion thronged the homestead to have a glimpse of the scene, never witnessed in the characteristic quiet Ukwala village,” the agency stated.

The area administrator Peter Langat termed the incident unfortunate and urged the villagers to be law abiding and not take the law into their own hands in such circumstances.

The DCI stated the suspect is currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

